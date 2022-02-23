OWWA: PH to sue HK employers who fired COVID-positive OFWs

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA said that the Philippine government will report Hong Kong employers who allegedly fired OFWs after contracting COVID-19.

In a media briefing, OWWA chief Hans Cacdac said that some 76 OFWs have tested positive for the virus. The majority of them are in isolation and quarantine facilities while 8 are in hospitals.

Cacdac admits that there were some OFWs who were terminated from their contracts after testing positive for the virus. The government spoke with employers to allow these workers to return to work after recovery.

“Sa talaan natin ay parang isa lang ang naka-record sa atin na hindi pa makumbinsi na employer, idudulog na natin ito sa Hong Kong labor authority,” he said during the Laging Handa virtual briefing.

“Under Hong Kong law ay hindi sila dapat i-terminate kasi pwede naman mag-SL (sick leave) o di kaya makabalik after nila mag-recover,” he explained.

Cacdac warns that employers who will push through with their termination may face charges in violation of labor laws.

“Kailangan lang siguro ipaliwanag sa mga Hong Kong employers itong sitwasyon na ito at in fairness, marami naman sa kanila ang makukumbinsi na tanggapin muli ang ating mga OFWs,” he said.