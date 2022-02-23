Latest News

Metro Manila mayors push for Alert Level 1 in March

Metro Manila mayors support the downgrading of the capital region’s alert level to 1 beginning March 1.

Under Alert Level 1, intrazonal and interzonal travel shall be allowed for all ages and people with comorbidities.

All establishments, persons, or activities, are allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at full on-site or venue/seating capacity provided it is consistent with minimum public health standards.

The Metro Manila Development Authority said NCR is ready to shift to Alert Level 1 given the current parameters set by the IATF.

OCTA research group said that Metro Manila’s positive rate is at 4% or below the World Health Organization threshold of 5%.

It added that the region remained at “low risk” classification for COVID-19 with an average daily attack rate (ADAR) of 2.85 and a reproduction number of 2.85.

