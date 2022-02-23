Kiko Pangilinan unfazed by Leni-Sara pairing

Vice presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan is unfazed by the idea being floated by some groups pairing presidential bet Leni Robredo and vice-presidential bet Sara Duterte.

“Ganyan talaga, hindi mo naman pwede pilitin ang ating mga kababayan kung talaga yun ang gusto nila no. So as far as Vice President Leni and I are concerned, ang ating tinutulak ay ang Leni-Kiko,” he said in an interview.

Some groups in Mindanao are pushing for a Leni-Sara tandem for the 2022 elections. But the parties of both candidates insist that they are standing by with their running mates.

Robredo and Pangilinan are campaigning separately to reach more voters ahead of the polls.

Pangilinan recently went to Tarlac and Pampanga while Robredo was in Iligan City.