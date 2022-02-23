Latest News

Isko defends not including Willie Ong in Mindanao tour amid ‘Isko-Sara’ push

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has defended the decision of his political party not to include Dr. Willie Ong in the Mindanao leg of their campaign.

Moreno said that their hosts are pushing for a tandem between him and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte.

He said that the party opted to have Ong sit out the Mindanao events to spare him the humiliation of a cold reception from local leaders.

“He’s not here because we didn’t want him to be embarrassed. You don’t want to put your partner, if you’re true to your partner, in an awkward position, because they have a different preferred candidate,” Moreno said in an interview in General Santos.

Moreno insisted that he and Ong are still a team, but he cannot prevent other groups from pairing him with another vice-presidential bet.

“They are the ones hosting; they are the ones paying; they are the ones helping us. It’s like you’re putting [senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc] in one area only to be crucified and embarrassed. That would be a pity. We don’t do that as a matter of respect and belief in Doc Willie,” he said.

Moreno’s campaign strategist accepted the blame for not including Ong in the Mindanao tour.

