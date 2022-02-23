Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai sentences gangsters to six months in prison for forgery

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Dubai Appellate Court has reduced the sentence of Court of First Instance against some gangsters who have been charged of forging vehicle documents, from one year in prison to 6 months.

The Court upheld the deportation of the three suspects after serving their sentence for their involvement with a fugitive in seizing a Range Rover worth AED 685,000 which they rented for two days and forged its documents for transferring it to a GCC country after the crime was discovered by a tracking device located inside the car.

In January 2021 an employee at a luxury vehicle rental office discovered that a 2020 Range Rover, rented by a GCC person for two days, at AED 3,000, was not returned.

A testimony of the employee said he contacted their vehicle tracking company, and they reported that one of the tracking devices was removed from the vehicle and that the coordinates of the second tracking device indicated that it was in a neighbouring emirate.

The fugitive convict had rented the vehicle and left the country and communicated with the rest of the convicts to forge its travel documents from the Roads and Transport Authority.

