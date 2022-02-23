Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA arranging repatriation of Filipinos who want to go home from Ukraine

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the agency is prioritizing the safety of Filipinos in Ukraine amid the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

In a statement, DFA chief Teddyboy Locsin Jr. said that they are now arranging repatriation for Filipinos who want to return to the Philippines.

“Our chief and singular concern is to take out of harm’s way our fellow Filipinos in Ukraine and bringing them to the nearest places of safety by the fastest possible way,” Locsin said.

Our offer to take Filipinos in Kiev is underway and Usec Sarah Arriola is spearheading the repatriation effort for Filipinos who want to come home,” he added.

The United States said that Russia is still determined to invade Ukraine. The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on Moscow as part of its stand against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

