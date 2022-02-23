2,025 arrested: Dubai intensifies crackdown on unlicensed massage centers

Dubai Police have cracked a whip against unlicensed massage centers by raiding 218 apartments resulting in the arrest of 2,025 people in the last three years.

Among those arrested were people distributing cards of unlicensed massage parlors.

The police force also launched a campaign to raise public awareness on unlicensed massage centers that pose serious threats. The drive was also aimed at combating illegal activities and ensuring the safety and security of community members.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, said that the Dubai Police have intensified efforts to raise public awareness of the centres’ harmful activities.

Al Jallaf warned members of public members against dealing with the illicit massage center, stressing that violators can face legal liability.

The General Department of Criminal Investigations director reaffirmed that ensuring public safety is a shared responsibility.

Al Jallaf said that licensed massage centers are registered on Dubai Economic and Tourism. Anyone wishing to seek their services is encouraged to call the department on 800545555.