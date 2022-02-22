UAE prosecutors pursue hundreds of cases vs. money laundering, terrorist financing

The UAE has set up a task force that aims to focus on money laundering and terrorist financing cases.

The Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing said that they are currently pursuing hundreds of money related cases.

Authorities were able to confiscate some Dhs2 billion in money laundering offenses in 2021 according to a report on The National.

RELATED STORY: Man faces AED 14.76M fine, jail in Dubai in money laundering case

“We have been co-operating and contributing to the global fight against financial crime for several years now. We have a highly effective system of identifying and preventing terrorist and other criminal activities, in co-operation with our international partners,” Hamid Al Zaabi, director general of the executive office for AML/CFT said.

“On both terrorist financing and money laundering, we are taking swift action to prevent criminal abuse. This is not a ‘new’ area to us. It is also one we continue to take extremely seriously. The country’s policies and strategies detect and deter financial crimes, and prevent the abuse of the UAE as a transit route or to transfer funds,” he added.

READ ON: Six hawala operators face AED350,000 fine for money laundering

One of the cases handled by the council was when UAE enforcement officials confiscated Dh175 million worth of cash and assets.

The suspects were later on extradited to the United States. They pleaded guilty for money laundering.