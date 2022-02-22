‘Parang binababoy ka na lang’: OFW in Hong Kong recalls losing job after testing positive for COVID-19

An overseas Filipino worker in Hong Kong revealed that she was among those who were fired by their employers after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rachelle Famillaran said that she found out that she tested positive for the virus on February 7.

She was picked up by an ambulance on February 8 and her employer told her to pack her things.

RELATED STORY: PH to ‘blacklist’ employers who terminate COVID-19 positive Filipino workers in Hong Kong

Due to an overwhelming number of patients in Hong Kong hospitals, she was told to undergo home quarantine by the doctor.

But her employer refused to allow her to return.

“Sabi ng amo ko, ‘No, I will not let you come back home,'” she told ABS-CBN News.

She was told to wait for hospital vacancy and for the call of the Centre for Health Protection of Hong Kong.

“Naghanap ako ng mga bakanteng upuan na puwede kong pagpuwestuhan. Doon ako natulog sa may harap ng pharmacy. Three nights po,” she said.

The Overseas Workers Welfarw Administration did everything they can to help her and gave her money to buy food.

READ ON: Some OFWs with COVID-19 in Hong Kong wait outside hospitals

Famillaran said that she’s not the only one who experienced the kind of treatment from Hong Kong employers.

“Ganun po ‘yung nangyari talaga kasi siguro nga po natakot sila na pauwiin talaga doon sa bahay. Natakot sila na mahawa pero dapat ‘yung treatment nila okay naman sana,” she said.

“Hindi ‘yung parang binababoy ka nalang, parang hindi na tao, parang pinabayaan ka na lang,” she added.