OWWA: No mandatory repatriation yet for OFWs in Ukraine

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA says that repatriation is not yet mandatory for Filipinos in Ukraine amid tensions between the Eastern European country and Russia.

OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac told GMA News that there are around 380 Filipinos living in Ukraine, most of whom are in Kyiv which is the capital of Ukraine.

Five Filipinos and one infant were brought home last week via Turkish Airlines flight according to Cacdac.

RELATED STORY: PH gov’t sends team to assist Filipinos evacuate from Ukraine

“Sa ngayon, ang approach ay tila wait and see. Tingnan kung ano ang mangyayari. Hindi pa nakataas ang highest alert level sa panig ng pamahalaan natin, sa side ng DFA at POEA so wala pang mandatory repatriation,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac meanwhile said that the Philippine Embassy in Poland is offering free flights for those who want to return home.

“Sa huling pagkakaulat sa atin, ay may dalawa na nag-express ng interest na makauwi. Other than that, hindi pa natin nakikita yung tinatawag na mass repatriation dito sa Ukraine,” he added.

Cacdac said that they are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and mandatory repatriation plans are ready.

READ ON: Locsin assures no Filipino will be harmed in Ukraine

“We will be ready. We stand ready, of course. This is not the first time that we will be doing this. Meron na yang mga identified relocation points, exit points,” he said.

A consular team was also sent to Ukraine to facilitate faster repatriation or evacuation.

“Kaya sila ang nandodoon para sila ang sumuri para sa atin. Syempre iba pa yung nasasagap natin sa balita, but our people on the ground will make the final call as to whether itataas yung alert level. So far, ang assessment is hindi pa sapat para magkaroon ng Alert Level 4, yung pinakamataas,” he said.