Dubai’s Museum of the Future opens 22-02-2022

Dubai’s Museum of the Future opened today on 22-02-2022 and will receive public visitors starting from February 23.

The entry tickets are priced at AED 145, with children, people of determination and Emirati senior citizens to enter for free.

The Arabic calligraphy-infused exterior of the building has been wowing people from around the world and the interior is also equally impressive and the museum is powered by the latest technologies of virtual and augmented reality and artificial intelligence and offers multi-sensory experiences.

According to the museum’s official website, each floor is like a “film set from a future that you can inhabit, explore and interact with”.

Among the experiences at the venue include voyage to a space station 600km above the earth.

