Dubai International Airport remains world’s busiest for eighth year

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) figured as the world’s busiest airport by international passenger numbers for the eighth consecutive year.

The airport clocked 29.1 million in annual traffic in 2021 and its annual traffic exceeded forecasts for the year by more than half a million passengers, on the back of a strong last quarter.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, described an “eventful year which, despite the uncertainties of the global pandemic, contained many milestones that demonstrate several bold steps taken by Dubai and its aviation sector to lead the recovery of global air travel.”

Besides the successful hosting of the Dubai Airshow 2021, the world’s first major airshow since the start of the pandemic, the return of DXB to 100 per cent operational capacity with the reopening of Terminal 1-Concourse D and Concourse A, the airport also welcomed a record number of new airlines connecting Dubai to new destinations and received millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai.

The traffic through DXB could reach 55.1m by the end of 2022, but Griffiths acknowledges that if current trends continue, that figure could be exceeded by a significant margin.