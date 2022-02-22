Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Convict dies from heart attack after death penalty pardon

A 55-year-old man died due to a heart attack induced by extreme excitement after the court granted him a pardon from the death penalty.

The 55-year-old Iranian man, who was convicted of murder in 2004, died of a heart attack. The death was due to overjoy after a court in Bandar Abbas granted him pardon.

The man had committed the premeditated murder when he was 37 and over the past 18 years and he had been struggling to seek pardon from the victim’s family to escape the penalty of retribution.

The man suddenly felt unwell on knowing that the victim’s parents had waived the right of retribution and that the court granted him clemency. He was transferred to hospital due to a heart attack where he died just one hour later.

