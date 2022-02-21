Willie Ong ‘hurt’ by pairing of Isko Moreno to other VP bets

The vice presidential bet of Aksyon Demokratiko Dr. Willie Ong admits that he’s hurt whenever his running mate presidential candidate Isko Moreno is being teamed up with another vice presidential bet.

Ong was absent during the Mindanao leg of Isko’s campaign which is considered to be a bailiwick of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

“Siyempre na-hurt ako. Masakit yun. I understand where it comes from pero tiis lang ako. Wala akong complaint, go lang ako,” Ong said in a previous interview with ABS-CBN News.

Several groups in Mindanao have committed to back the candidacy of Moreno but wanted to support Duterte as vice president instead.

Aksyon Demokratiko Chairman Ernest Ramel said that One Cebu, a huge political party in Cebu Province, has expressed support for Duterte and also considers Isko for president.

Ramel insists they are standing by with their bets.

“Hindi ko na iniisip. Parang bahala na yung tao. Wala naman akong kasalanan. I’ll just do it straight,” Ong said when asked if he will raise this with Isko.

“I’ll play it straight kasi yun ang hiningi sa akin ni Yorme so gusto ko ipakita sa inyo, sa lahat ng tao na loyal ako,” he said.

Ong has no plans to quit the vice presidential race.

“Si Yorme nagrequest sakin na tumakbo, samahan siya. Pinili niya. Wala akong reklamo. Go lang ako,” he said.