Two killed, 11 injured in Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road mishap

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Two people were killed and 11 others injured in a road mishap at Ramah area on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road.

A bus collided with another vehicle in the Ramah area and Abu Dhabi Police said that all the victims were of Asian nationalities.

RELATED STORY: Pregnant mom, 10-year-old child die in UAE road accident

Lt-Col Saif Naif Al Ameri, deputy director of the Traffic Department in Al Ain, said that the accident resulted from speeding, sudden change of lanes, inattentiveness and tailgating.

The police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence patrols, ambulances rushed to the scene and transferred all the injured persons to Tawam Hospital and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

The traffic police in Al Ain have urged motorists and all other road users to abide by traffic rules and drivers have been asked to pay attention while behind the wheels.

