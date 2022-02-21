Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Three face deportation for duping Filipino women on ‘love scams’

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration (BI) is set to deport three Nigerian men for duping Filipino women on the promise of a relationship or ‘love scams’.

They were identified as Shaka Hashimu Dirisu, 41; Anih Chinedu Miracle, 27; and Gabriel Daniel Evans, 31.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the three were facing deportation for overstaying and misrepresentation and they are also being investigated for supposed links to a South African organized crime group and other criminal activities.

He added that the BI is also looking into the suspects’ possible cohorts who are still in the country and this came after two Nigerians were arrested by the National

Bureau of Investigation for their alleged involvement in an online banking fraud that affected at least 700 depositors.

The BI repeated its warning against online romance scams as unscrupulous individuals or groups continued to target Filipino women and advised the public to exercise vigilance to avoid being victimized by online syndicates.

