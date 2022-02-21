Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Man flying in jetpack delivers Museum of the Future around Dubai

A video of a man flying in jetpack around Dubai to deliver Museum of the Future invites has gone viral.

The iconic museum will open its doors to the public on 22.2.22.

The video showed British inventor Richard Browning flying to prominent tourist landmarks across Dubai to deliver invites as well as a man dubbed ‘real-life Iron Man’ suiting up from inside the museum before riding an elevator to the very top of the 77-metre structure.

Browning got onto a platform on the exterior of the structure, before taking off and his first destination is Downtown Dubai and he swoops down to distribute some invites to visitors in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa.

Excited tourists and residents are seen taking videos and selfies of the stunt as he takes off again, flying over the Dubai Fountain to reach what looks like a school to deliver more invites to students who crowd around him.

“The future has arrived and everyone is invited,” the video concludes.

