Four ex-senators, 12 gov’t officials support Robredo’s presidential bids

Veteran lawmakers and former senators are backing the presidential bid of VIce President Leni Robredo.

12 former government officials and business executives declared their “unequivocal support” to Robredo, describing her as fearless, action-oriented, inclusive and decisive.

In a joint statement, 16 signatories urged the Filipino people to support Robredo.

“We strongly believe that VP Leni is the most qualified and trustworthy presidential candidate who has the political will to rebuild our sordid past, engender hope and inspiration among our people regardless of social standing, and bring about change that has long eluded us,” the statement read.

Among the senators who signed the statement were former Senators Rodolfo Biazon, Ramon Magsaysay Jr., Sergio Osmeña III and Wigberto Tañada and former government officials and business executives.

“We deserve a president who is fearless, action-oriented, inclusive and decisive—leadership qualities that VP Leni has successfully demonstrated in the last six years despite the limited resources of her public office and undeserved open hostility from the present administration,” they added.

The statement reiterates that the country now needs a leader who puts “great premium on transparency, accountability and collaboration.”

“She values community participation and engagement, while others look only after their self-interests to gain unbridled power and influence,” they added.

“We want a president who respects our democratic processes, and will uphold our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all times,” they continued.