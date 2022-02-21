Latest NewsNewsTFT News

1 dead, 2 injured in PNP helicopter crash in Quezon

The Philippine National Police confirmed that a PNP aircraft figured in a crash in Real, Quezon carrying three police personnel on Monday.

In a statement, the PNP said that the H125 Airbus was earlier reported missing hours after taking off at 6:17 AM from the Manila Domestic Airport in Pasay City. It was en route to Quezon for an administrative mission.

Police patrolman Allen Ona was critically injured when he was rescued by the paramedics team and he died while being treated near the crash site.

The crash site was 30 kilometers off Real, Quezon where weather was bad in the morning.

In a Philstar report, the helicopter was bound for Balesin island to pick up PNP chief Dionardo Carlos. The PNP has yet to disclose the reasons for the crash.

The PNP also ordered that all H125 Airbus Police helicopters will be grounded while an investigation is underway.

