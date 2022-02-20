Jobs in PH, economy among key issues that nat’l candidates should address – PUBLiCUS Asia survey

PUBLiCUS Asia Inc.’s latest national survey reveals that the Philippine economy and jobs are the top two election issues among voters.

The PAHAYAG: National Election Tracker Survey, conducted between Feb. 11 and 16, found that the Philippine economy was one of the top three concerns of concern for 1,500 registered Filipino voters in the upcoming May 2022 elections.

The economy was named as the top concern by more than a third of respondents (36 percent).

Meanwhile, one of the top three concerns for 56 percent of respondents was finding work. Other top-of-mind topics among respondents included education (34 percent), poverty (24.4 percent), and corruption (23.8 percent).

“Economic and livelihood issues appear to be at the forefront of voters’ minds going into the May 2022 election. The data suggest that voters are interested in learning more about the economic platforms of candidates vying for national positions,” Aureli Sinsuat, executive director of PUBLiCUS Asia Inc., said.

The electorate’s concerns about the economy and employment, according to Sinsuat, are most likely a result of the Philippines’ economic slump when COVID-19 reached the archipelago in early 2020.

“As the Covid-19 situation continues to improve in the Philippines, voters want to know how aspiring national leaders plan to get the economy back on track in the post-pandemic era,” Sinsuat said.

Sinsuat further said that candidates for national office should give extensive information on their proposals to boost economic recovery and job creation over the following six years.

“Voters have the right to make informed decisions on Election Day based on the economic platforms championed by candidates for higher office. Candidates for higher office should be ready and willing to answer tough questions over the next couple of months about their proposed economic policies,” he said.

PUBLiCUS Asia Inc. performed the PAHAYAG National Election Tracker Survey as an impartial, non-commissioned national poll. Based on specifications provided by official Comelec statistics on registered voters, participants of the purposive survey panel were chosen at random from an online research panel marketplace of 200,000 Filipinos managed by the Singapore office of US-based PURESPECTRUM.