Isko Moreno seeks Duterte endorsement for president

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno revealed that he is hoping for an endorsement of President Rodrigo Duterte for the 2022 national elections.

Duterte has yet to endorse a candidate for the presidential race. Moreno was tagged as Duterte’s secret candidate a number of times.

Moreno said that he is hoping PDP-Laban will endorse his candidacy in an event where Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones confirmed that the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee – one of the President’s support networks – will be backing the Manila mayor’s presidential bid.

“Sana kung wala namang presidente ang PDP-Laban, baka pwedeng ako na lang. Baka lang,” Moreno said.

“Wala namang masama sa nagsasabi. Ayokong hulaan nila pa ang damdamin ko,” he added.

PDP-Laban previously nominated Senator Bong Go as their standard bearer but the senator backed out from the race.

“Coalition for the purposes of achieving the ultimate goal of securing victory is not out of the question,” Aksyon Demokratiko Ernest Ramel said on possible alliance with PDP-Laban.

“However, said alignment should not be transactional in nature but reformist and progressive,” he said.

“President Duterte might not expressly state his presidential candidate but as you can see in his body movements and pronouncements, you can deduce as to who he is going to support,” Castriciones said in the event.

“I suppose, if that is the will of the majority, then that would be the will of the president. I hope the president will endorse Mayor Isko Moreno,” the former cabinet secretary added.