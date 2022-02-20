First female cured from HIV following stem cell transplant

A woman in the US has become the first female to get cured from HIV following stem cell transplant.

The patient with leukemia has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV. This was after she received a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS.

The case of a middle-aged woman of mixed race, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Denver, is also the first involving umbilical cord blood. This is a newer approach that may make the treatment available to more people.

After receiving the cord blood to treat her acute myeloid leukemia, cancer that starts in blood-forming cells in the bone marrow, the woman has been in remission and free of the virus for 14 months.

The two prior cases occurred in males who had received adult stem cells.

Sharon Lewin, President-Elect of the International AIDS Society, said that “This is now the third report of a cure in this setting and the first in a woman living with HIV.”