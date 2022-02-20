Latest NewsNewsTFT News

First female cured from HIV following stem cell transplant

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A woman in the US has become the first female to get cured from HIV following stem cell transplant.

The patient with leukemia has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV. This was after she received a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS.

RELATED STORY: London HIV patient becomes world’s second AIDS cure hope

The case of a middle-aged woman of mixed race, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Denver, is also the first involving umbilical cord blood. This is a newer approach that may make the treatment available to more people.

After receiving the cord blood to treat her acute myeloid leukemia, cancer that starts in blood-forming cells in the bone marrow, the woman has been in remission and free of the virus for 14 months.

READ ON: Lawmaker says OFWs make up 10% of Filipinos with HIV

The two prior cases occurred in males who had received adult stem cells.

Sharon Lewin, President-Elect of the International AIDS Society, said that “This is now the third report of a cure in this setting and the first in a woman living with HIV.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

night view makati 1

Jobs in PH, economy among key issues that nat’l candidates should address – PUBLiCUS Asia survey

30 mins ago
Jake Zyrus topless photo

Jake Zyrus’ topless photo on social media stuns netizens

2 hours ago
El Shaddai Delta Broadcasting System Youtube

El Shaddai’s Mike Velarde says members ‘free to choose’ next leaders

2 hours ago
NAIA generic

DOTR: No more countries under ‘red list’

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button