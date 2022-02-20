El Shaddai’s Mike Velarde says members ‘free to choose’ next leaders

El Shaddai’s Mike Velarde said that despite his endorsement, members of the religious charismatic group can still choose their own leaders

“The choice is yours, not mine. I heed my personal choice,” Velarde said during the El Shaddai’s worship service in Parañaque City.

Velarde said that various candidates will be joining their events in the next few weeks.

“Ngayon, huwag kayong magtataka. Tuwing Sabado, mayroon tayong mga panauhing kandidato,” Velarde said.

“I-welcome natin silang lahat na dumalo sa ating gawain. When I present them to you, examine their hearts,” he added.

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno recently joined the group’s gathering.

“Yung sinabi ni Bro. Mike kanina na choice—because of that, Bro. Mike, you gave me hope. Hindi pa huli ang lahat. Matigas man ang bulalo, nalambot din ito,” Moreno said.

“May nagsabi sa akin na may napili na kayong VP, pero wala akong magawa kundi magtiis sa inyo. Tatakbo tayo… kahit sa 2025 hanggang magising kayo,” Ong added.

Velarde previously endorsed the candidacies of the late dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte.