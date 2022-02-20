Dubai tops in technological innovation in Arab world: Survey

A new study has ranked Dubai as the hub of technological innovation in the Arab world. Globally, the emirate has ranked 11th in creative intensity, 23rd in innovation support and 26th in delivery capability.

According to the recently-released second edition of the Smart Centre Index (SCI), Dubai ranked as the best smart centre in the Arab world for the development of creativity, innovation, and the delivery of new technology.

Rated second in the Middle East after Tel Aviv, Dubai rose 17 places to 17th position among the world’s top 51 cities and there was no other Arab country that made it into the top 51 cities list.

As many as 131 commercial and financial centres were researched for the index, of which 51 are included in the index, which has been developed by Z/Yen, a London-based commercial think-tank.

The Institute for Management Development’s (IMD) 2020 Smart City Index also recently ranked Abu Dhabi and Dubai as the smartest cities in the region and the financial and trade hub has been keen to support the sector of government excellence, creativity, innovation, and scientific research.