Dubai Court jails four for stealing AED 670,000

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced four members of an African gang to three years imprisonment and convicted the four expats for stealing AED 670,000 from a freight company after breaking into it and threatening the accountant and two workers.

The crime took place in October 2021, when the company’s accountant complained to the police station that he was robbed while he was on duty.

One of the accused entered the office to inquire about the value of shipping goods to an African country and presented the inquirer with a list of the value of the freight.

The accused then went to the waiting area and spoke over the phone and after 10 minutes, three other Africans entered the place and seized the employees’ phones in the office.

The accountant added that one of the defendants threatened him with a knife held on his neck and asked him to open the company’s safe and he took AED 670,000, while the other three threatened the workers and closed the office door.