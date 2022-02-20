DOTR: No more countries under ‘red list’

The Transportation Department said that there are no more countries under the red list category which means that all foreigners and Filipinos are allowed to enter the Philippines.

“Wala na po yung red list countries natin,” Transportation Undersecretary Raul del Rosario said in a Laging Handa briefing.

RELATED STORY: Philippines to allow fully vaccinated tourists from 157 countries to enter the country

“Lahat ay pinapayagan nang pumasok basta may karampatan silang travel documents at nasusunod nila yung mga health requirements [like vaccination, RT-PCR tests,” he added.

Del Rosario reminds travelers not to be complacent and make sure their travel documents are ready when going to the Philippines.

He adds that all travelers need to download a One Health Pass when entering the Philippines.

READ ON: Philippines opens doors for foreign tourists after 2 years

“‘Yan po ang magpapadali ng biyahe ninyo dahil kapag nabigyan na po kayo ng QR Code, ii-scan na lang ’yan nang mabilis,” he added.

The Philippines has recently reopened its borders on February 10 for fully vaccinated foreign travelers.