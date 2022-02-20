Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOTR: No more countries under ‘red list’

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

The Transportation Department said that there are no more countries under the red list category which means that all foreigners and Filipinos are allowed to enter the Philippines.

“Wala na po yung red list countries natin,” Transportation Undersecretary Raul del Rosario said in a Laging Handa briefing.

RELATED STORY: Philippines to allow fully vaccinated tourists from 157 countries to enter the country

“Lahat ay pinapayagan nang pumasok basta may karampatan silang travel documents at nasusunod nila yung mga health requirements [like vaccination, RT-PCR tests,” he added.

Del Rosario reminds travelers not to be complacent and make sure their travel documents are ready when going to the Philippines.

He adds that all travelers need to download a One Health Pass when entering the Philippines.

READ ON: Philippines opens doors for foreign tourists after 2 years

“‘Yan po ang magpapadali ng biyahe ninyo dahil kapag nabigyan na po kayo ng QR Code, ii-scan na lang ’yan nang mabilis,” he added.

The Philippines has recently reopened its borders on February 10 for fully vaccinated foreign travelers.

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

night view makati 1

Jobs in PH, economy among key issues that nat’l candidates should address – PUBLiCUS Asia survey

20 seconds ago
Jake Zyrus topless photo

Jake Zyrus’ topless photo on social media stuns netizens

1 hour ago
El Shaddai Delta Broadcasting System Youtube

El Shaddai’s Mike Velarde says members ‘free to choose’ next leaders

1 hour ago
Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso

Isko Moreno seeks Duterte endorsement for president

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button