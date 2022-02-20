BREAKING: 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

An official statement from Buckingham Palace confirms that Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19.

The queen, who is 95 years old, is suffering from minor cold-like symptoms and is expected to perform light duties at Windsor this week, according to the palace.

To date, she has received been three shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports.

Prince Charles tested positive for COVID for the second time this month, according to palace sources, after seeing his mother a few days before.

The announcement came just weeks after Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen, celebrated her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne.

“Buckingham Palace confirms that The Queen has tested positive for Covid today,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added.

The Queen’s doctors will be on hand to care for and monitor her health, as the Royal Household has its own royal physicians.

Professor Sir Huw Thomas, the Medical Household’s head and the Queen’s physician, is set to lead the charge.