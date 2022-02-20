Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi court orders man to pay AED 430,000 to woman who cleared his debts

The Abu Dhabi Court has ordered a young man to pay AED 430,000 to a woman who had paid off his debts.

The debt was cleared by her under the promise he would return to the UAE and marry her and the Arab woman had paid the man’s debts to lift the ban issued against him so he could enter the country.

The accused returned to the UAE, but showed no interest in marrying her nor returned her the money following which the woman filed a lawsuit, demanding back AED 540,000 including 9 per cent interest.

The court pointed out that the papers lacked evidence that the plaintiff had paid the remaining amount of AED 110,000 of the settlement amount rejecting her request to obligate the defendant to pay her the remaining amount of the settlement amount and ruled that the woman should receive AED 430,000.

