WATCH: Mother risks son’s life by dangling him from balcony to fetch clothes

A mother in the Indian city of Faridabad risked her son’s life by dangling him with a bedsheet to fetch clothes that were stuck in the neighbors’ balcony.

The shocking video that spread on social media showed the child hanging from the bedsheet and struggling to climb.

In the video, filmed by one of the neighbors, a commentator is heard saying that the child will never survive the fall if his hands slip.

The mother later regretted her behavior after a storm of anger and criticism on social media for endangering the life of the young child for something trivial.

The police described the woman’s behavior as a high level of neglect, insensitivity and irresponsibility while social media users wondered why the mother did not ask for help from the management of the apartment complex instead of endangering the life of her young child.

The building administration also warned the mother against repeating the dangerous act again.

