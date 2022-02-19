Swiss President tests positive for COVID-19 after lifting restrictions

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis has tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day the country lifted its restrictions against the virus.

Switzerland continues to battle a rising number of infections daily.

“Wednesday’s test came back positive and the president went into self-isolation this morning as soon as he learned of the test result,” an official said in a statement.

Cassis is expected to recover next week and will return to do his duties.

The Swiss president announced that they are joining European countries including Austria, Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway in dropping almost all of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The light is definitely there on the horizon. It was time to “learn to live with the virus,” he said.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of a return to normal, but we shouldn’t be too enthusiastic either,” he added.

COVID-19 positive individuals in Switzerland only need to isolate for five days.