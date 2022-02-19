Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Swiss President tests positive for COVID-19 after lifting restrictions

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis has tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day the country lifted its restrictions against the virus.

Switzerland continues to battle a rising number of infections daily.

“Wednesday’s test came back positive and the president went into self-isolation this morning as soon as he learned of the test result,” an official said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Vaccinated GCC travellers may visit Switzerland from June 28

Cassis is expected to recover next week and will return to do his duties.

The Swiss president announced that they are joining European countries including Austria, Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway in dropping almost all of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The light is definitely there on the horizon. It was time to “learn to live with the virus,” he said.

READ ON: Philippines remains in Abu Dhabi green list as of February 16

“We shouldn’t be afraid of a return to normal, but we shouldn’t be too enthusiastic either,” he added.

COVID-19 positive individuals in Switzerland only need to isolate for five days.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Museum of the Future Spaceship

WATCH: “Spaceship” docks at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

3 hours ago
Aljur Abrenica AJ Raval

“Kumain lang kami dun tas nagbihis”: Aljur clears up allegations of intimate moments with AJ Raval at hotel in Leyte

3 hours ago
Filipina housemaid missing in Trinidad and Tobago Lyka Bernas

No headway in missing Filipina’s case in Trinidad

4 hours ago
Child balcony india

WATCH: Mother risks son’s life by dangling him from balcony to fetch clothes

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button