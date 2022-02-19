Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Six Filipinos repatriated from Ukraine amid threat of Russian invasion

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Six Filipinos were repatriated from Ukraine here on Friday. This came amid reports of a possible Russian invasion.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola said the plane carrying the Filipino nationals arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

RELATED STORY: Locsin assures no Filipino will be harmed in Ukraine

“Four of the six returning Filipinos boarded their flights from Kyiv while the other two took their flight from Lviv,” she said, adding that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Philippine Embassy in Poland assisted the repatriates.

Nearly 380 Filipinos are living in Ukraine, most of whom are in Kyiv and located far from the eastern border near Russia.

READ ON: Philippines all set for emergency evacuation of 380 Filipinos from Ukraine

Locsin said no Pinoys will be harmed in Ukraine amid reports of imminent Russian invasion and the DFA earlier said it was in close coordination with its diplomatic posts in the region regarding repatriation arrangements.

Russia has deployed around 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s northern, eastern and southern borders, with the United States warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin could attack anytime and in its response, the US has poured in military hardware in Ukraine and contributed to the buildup of NATO forces in Eastern Europe in anticipation of a Russian invasion.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ministry of education uae

UAE educational system set for revamp as ministry sets 21 goals

6 mins ago
Charles Darwin Magdaluyo. Photo from The Jacksonville Public Education Fund.

Overseas Filipino Charles Darwin Magdaluyo named ‘Teacher of the Year’ by Florida county

1 hour ago
Robredo pink 1

Robredo woos overseas workers, lays out plans for OFWs if she wins presidency

1 hour ago
Consul General Mayo (center) assisting Filipinos during check-in at the Macau International Airport. Photo by V. Siy via PCG-Macau SAR.

3 wheelchair-bound overseas Filipinos among 203 repatriated from Macau

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button