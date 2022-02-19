Robredo woos overseas workers, lays out plans for OFWs if she wins presidency

The Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday solicited support from workers abroad for the presidential polls.

In an online meet with her supporters from the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Middle East, Europe, Robredo bared her stance on various issues concerning OFWs and Filipino migrants.

The Vice president stressed the need to improve the country’s economy to create more jobs.

“Sa pakikipag-usap namin sa maraming representatives ng inyong sektor, naging malinaw naman yung sentiments na kung may choice ang Pilipino, kung pwede sana siyang hindi na umalis para magkaroon ng mas may dignidad na trabaho, mas pipiliin ng karamihan na manatili dito sa atin na hindi iniiwan ‘yung mga mahal sa buhay,” she said during the “Solid Leni-Kiko Global Virtual Launch” event.

“Ako naniniwala naman ako, kayang maabot ang pangarap na ‘to. Mahusay naman ang mga Pilipino. At kung tapat ang gobyerno, lalago ang ating ekonomiya, malilikha dito ang maaayos na trabaho at matutumbasan ng tamang sahod at benepisyo ang husay ng Pilipino,” she added.

(I believe this can be achieved. Filipinos are great. And if the government is trustworthy, the economy will grow, decent jobs that will match the pay and benefits offered abroad will become available here.)

Robredo assured to improve the protection and support system for OFWs and among the things she plans to do is to enter into bilateral labor agreements with more countries hosting OFWs.

“Tinitingnan ko ‘yung mga existing bilateral agreements natin, kulang na kulang pa siya [I was looking at our existing bilateral agreements, they’re not enough],” she said.

“So ‘yun ‘yung ie-endeavor nating gawin para siguradong napoprotektahan ‘yung mga kababayan natin. Sisiguraduhin din natin na naipapatupad nang maayos ‘yung mga existing na bilateral agreements [So that is what our endeavor will be in order to ensure the protection of our fellow Filipinos. We will also ensure that the existing bilateral agreements are properly implemented] ,” she added.

Promising to prioritize bilateral labor pacts with countries in the Middle East, she said, “Tututukan natin ‘yung mga bansang maraming kaso sa pang-aabuso ng mga OFWs at makikipag-ugnayan tayo sa gobyerno ng mga bansang ito para igiit ang karapatan at dignidad ng mga kababayan natin na [We will focus on countries where there are a lot of cases of abuses against OFWs and we will coordinate with the government of these countries to insist on the rights and dignity of our OFWs].”