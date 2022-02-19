PNP eyes buy bust on sari-sari stores selling medicine without authorization

The Philippine National Police announced on Friday that they are considering conducting buy-bust operations against sari sari stores selling medicines without proper authorization.

PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo said authorities have to launch such operations to obtain personal knowledge of the violation.

“Puwede tayong mag-conduct ng tinatawag nating buy-bust dahil ito’y considered na mga illegal drugs, unregulated drugs, at kung sila ay walang permiso o awtorisado at hindi po sila accredited,” she said.

“Kelangan kasi may personal knowledge yung pulis, hindi po tayo pupuwedeng magsabi na meron dung nabili, dapat tayo po mismo makita at makabili doon para yun po ang maging basis natin,” Fajardo added.

The DILG recently announced the crackdown on sari-sari stores selling medicines without authorization.