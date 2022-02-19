No headway in missing Filipina’s case in Trinidad

No headway has been made in the missing Filipino woman’s case in Trinidad.

Philippine national, 29-year-old Lyka Bernas of Jerningham Avenue, Belmont was last seen around 9 pm on December 10, 2021.

New information on Filipino national Lyka Bernas, who has been missing for three months, suggests that she may still be alive and in the country.

Honorary Consul of the Republic of the Philippines in Trinidad Dr Noe Espinosa Jaen said the police found a vaccination card in Bernas’ name with a Manzanilla address.

Further inquiries revealed the address was fake though police tried to question Bernas’ friends but this was not successful.

Bernas’ disappearance has been made national news in the Philippines, but has not caused any bad relations between T&T and the Philippines.

He said as soon as they heard she was missing, he got in contact with the police and Immigration Division and ” I am sure she is still here in Trinidad and hopefully she is alive and I don’t know for what reason why she is hiding.”

A $20,000 reward was posted for any information leading to Bernas’ whereabouts.