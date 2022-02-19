KNOW THE LAW: AED 50,000 fine, jail for transferring funds to buy narcotics in UAE

UAE authorities have reminded people about AED 50,000 fine, jail for transferring funds to buy narcotics.

The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) conveyed through a video posted on its social media accounts the penalties for transferring funds with the aim of committing any offenses of abuse or personal use of any narcotics or psychotropic substances.

Under Article 64 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combatting Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, without prejudice to any severer penalty provided for in another law whoever deposits or transfers, whether by himself or through others, or accepts the transfer to him of funds with a view to committing any offenses of abuse or personal use of any narcotics or psychotropic substances” shall be sentenced to detention or fine of not less than AED 50,000.

