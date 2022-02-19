Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED 50,000 fine, jail for transferring funds to buy narcotics in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

UAE authorities have reminded people about AED 50,000 fine, jail for transferring funds to buy narcotics.

The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) conveyed through a video posted on its social media accounts the penalties for transferring funds with the aim of committing any offenses of abuse or personal use of any narcotics or psychotropic substances.

Under Article 64 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combatting Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, without prejudice to any severer penalty provided for in another law whoever deposits or transfers, whether by himself or through others, or accepts the transfer to him of funds with a view to committing any offenses of abuse or personal use of any narcotics or psychotropic substances” shall be sentenced to detention or fine of not less than AED 50,000.

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: AED 100,000 fine, jail in UAE for failure to give sample for drug test

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Museum of the Future Spaceship

WATCH: “Spaceship” docks at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

3 hours ago
Aljur Abrenica AJ Raval

“Kumain lang kami dun tas nagbihis”: Aljur clears up allegations of intimate moments with AJ Raval at hotel in Leyte

3 hours ago
Filipina housemaid missing in Trinidad and Tobago Lyka Bernas

No headway in missing Filipina’s case in Trinidad

3 hours ago
Child balcony india

WATCH: Mother risks son’s life by dangling him from balcony to fetch clothes

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button