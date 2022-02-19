Hundreds pedal 190km in UAE to raise awareness about healthy lifestyle

A 190-km cycling event from Abu Dhabi City to the summit of Jebel Hafeet was held in Al Ain in a bid to ￼spread awareness on the importance of healthy lifestyle activities.

The Khalifa University Century Challenge 2022 was jointly held this week by Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC). Cyclists had set off from the main campus of Khalifa University in the city traversing key landmarks to the ‘Garden City’ of Al Ain.

According to organisers the challenge aims to raise awareness of cycling among the community, “whether as a sport or as a means of transportation, given its many health benefits, both physically and psychologically, and its contribution to preserving the environment.”

In January, Khalifa University and ADCC inked an agreement to hold such challenges annually and organisers added that ” through holding this annual challenge, Khalifa University seeks to play a role in supporting cycling in the UAE and spreading awareness among its citizens and residents of the importance of participating in healthy lifestyle activities.”