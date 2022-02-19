Overseas Filipino Charles Darwin Magdaluyo named ‘Teacher of the Year’ by Florida county

Duval county in Florida has named Charles Darwin Magdaluyo, a Filipino, as the Teacher of the Year.

Magdaluyo said he considers teaching not just as a profession but as his calling in life.

“When we talk about establishing the trust and confidence of your students, it’s always going back to your purpose why you really want to become a teacher or why you want to do this. If you like what you are doing, you won’t feel like you are working in the classroom”, he said.

RELATED STORY: Dubai-based Filipino sand artist bags Guinness World Record for ‘World’s Largest Sand Image’

Magdaluyo is a graduate of the Philippine Normal University and came to the US through an exchange teacher program and has been teaching human anatomy and physiology at the Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville, Florida for over three years. Magdaluyo said the award is not possible without the dedication and motivation of his parents.

In his first year of teaching in Florida, Magdaluyo rewarded his dad with a brand new jeepney – a gift that he considered a fruit of his labor and “he has been driving for so many years and he is not driving his jeepney before, pero nung nabili ko iyon sobrang tuwang tuwa. Bilang anak, sobrang rewarding ‘yun for me, because after all these years they have been working so hard to raise us and right now I am able to give back to my parents.”

READ ON: Filipino hailed as third ‘sexiest nationality in the world’

Magdaluyo was awarded a Honda Elantra by the Jenkins Auto Group during the awarding ceremony and some cash certificates. But he says receiving incentives should not be the primary drive for those who want to pursue teaching.

“Go to the teaching profession not because you want to earn more but go to the teaching profession because you want to be of service so you can change the lives of your students,” he added.

After receiving the award, Magdaluyo said he is setting his eyes on another prize: the state-wide Teacher of the Year in Florida this 2022.