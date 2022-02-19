Expo 2020 Dubai pushes up hiring by 120% in UAE’s F&B industry

Expo 2020 Dubai has pushed up hiring by 120% in the UAE’s food and beverages (F&B) industry.

Market experts have said F&B players need to respond quickly to global changes and jobs and there is a greater demand than supply.

Aws Ismail, director at Marc Ellis, said that compared to the first quarter of 2021, “we have witnessed a spike of circa 120 per cent in jobs within the F&B sector. Many employers reduced their team sizes due to restrictions catering for fewer people at one time. With the restrictions being lifted, the request for F&B skillsets has soared.”

The most in-demand jobs include production and manufacturing jobs, technical and engineering, new product development mainly coming from cloud kitchens and restaurant aggregators.

Also, more culinary universities and colleges have been established in the country in response to the surge in demand while hiring firms also highlighted that the FMCG has especially undergone tremendous changes in recent years as a result of major mergers, acquisitions and growth of online retail and trading platforms.