Early bookings advised as airfares in UAE likely to double during Eid holidays

The UAE flight airfares are set to double during the Eid Al Fitr holidays due to the increasing passenger rush.

Several travel industry executives in the UAE said that the airfares will continue to rise as bookings increase advising UAE residents who intend to travel during Eid week to meet their loved ones to make advance bookings.

The UAE residents are expected to have a four to five-day break during Eid Al Fitr and the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences expect Ramadan to begin on April 2, 2022, while Eid Al Fitr will most likely be celebrated on May 2.

Sohail Sheikh, Airblue’s country manager for the UAE, said, “The earlier people book the ticket, the better.”

Sheikh added that while some people get leave approvals late, “so they take a call about their travel plan in the last 15-20 days of Ramadan. Therefore, the demand spikes in the last week of Ramadan, resulting in a big jump in airfares,” he said.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

