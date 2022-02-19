Bahrain to scrap PCR test requirement, quarantine mandate starting Feb 20

Bahrain has announced that it will be removing its PCR test and quarantine requirements for travelers starting from February 20.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bahrain, all passengers arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain through Bahrain International Airport will not be required to take a PCR test or quarantine upon arrival.

The policy was based on recommendations by Bahrain’s National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus and it was also announced that people in contact with active cases, including those who do not hold a green pass on the kingdom’s BeAware app, need not to undergo a precautionary period of isolation.

The people with COVID-19 symptoms are the only ones who will be required to take a PCR test and testing can be done through a rapid antigen test or a PCR test at a private hospital or one booked through the BeAware app.

There were 464,000 cases in Bahrain and 1,427 deaths.