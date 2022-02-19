Latest NewsNewsTFT News

3 wheelchair-bound overseas Filipinos among 203 repatriated from Macau

Consul General Mayo (center) assisting Filipinos during check-in at the Macau International Airport. Photo by V. Siy via PCG-Macau SAR.

Over 203 Filipinos from Macau have been brought back to the Philippines.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through the Philippine Consulate General in Macau, said Friday that three wheelchair-bound travelers who were recently hospitalized in Macau were among those who boarded the repatriation flight which arrived in the country on Wednesday, February 16.

The plane that carried the 203 Filipinos is the 27th repatriation flight facilitated by the Philippine Consulate General in Macau.

The Philippine government has repatriated a total of 5,355 Filipinos in Macau who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.

Philippine Consul General Porfirio Mayo Jr. assured the consulate’s repatriation program will continue until regular commercial flights.

Under the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) Resolution No. 160-A, all fully-vaccinated Filipino travelers outside the country are no longer needed to undergo facility-based quarantine mandated by the government subject to compliance with conditions set in the same IATF resolution.

“A person is deemed fully vaccinated if he or she has received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the date of departure from the port of origin,” the DFA said.

