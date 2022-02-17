Sharjah opens largest wildlife park outside Africa

Sharjah inaugurated one of the world’s largest Safari Parks on Thursday.

The park is dubbed as the largest wildlife park outside Africa.

افتتاح سفاري الشارقة ضمن محمية البردي في مدينة الذيد Inaugurating Sharjah Safari at Al Bardi Reserve in Al Dhaid@Shj_Safari pic.twitter.com/S87UxUGtvv — HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan (@HHShkDrSultan) February 17, 2022

Official Instagram page Sharjah Safari shared a video showing the attractions inside the wildlife park near the town of Al Dhaid, which covers an area of 8 square kilometers.

The reserve has over 120 species of animals and over 100,000 African trees.

Ticket prices start as low as AED 15.