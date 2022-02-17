Latest News

Sharjah opens largest wildlife park outside Africa

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago

Sharjah inaugurated one of the world’s largest Safari Parks on Thursday.

The park is dubbed as the largest wildlife park outside Africa.

Official Instagram page Sharjah Safari shared a video showing the attractions inside the wildlife park near the town of Al Dhaid, which covers an area of 8 square kilometers.

The reserve has over 120 species of animals and over 100,000 African trees.

Ticket prices start as low as AED 15.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

wedding 1

Kasal o live-in? More Filipinos find marriage ‘unnecessary’ before living together

41 seconds ago
Abu Dhabi Non Muslim Family Court Civil Marriage

Abu Dhabi’s new Civil Family Court to host more civil weddings

4 mins ago
iStock 1156637415 1

Singapore opens doors for fully vaccinated Filipinos including tourists

3 hours ago
273697494 507917814023993 7222087044316662570 n

Leni camp eyes legal actions vs. Comelec over removal of tarps

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button