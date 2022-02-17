Latest News

Abu Dhabi’s new Civil Family Court to host more civil weddings

Abu Dhabi’s new Civil Family Court is expected to host more civil weddings in the coming months.

In a report on The National, the court has seen a demand for non-Muslim weddings, with many residents and tourists going to Abu Dhabi just to get married.

Since the first civil ceremony back in December, the court has been able to hold 30 wedding ceremonies.

So far, more than 200 people have registered to get married in the new court. At least 11 weddings are expected to take place on February 22 alone.

Before the establishment of the new court through a law, only couples with the same faith can get married in Abu Dhabi.

Couples were previously required to get married at a place of worship and register it later in a court. They also need witnesses and lawyers if they want to get married at a court

But the new court does not require witnesses or lawyers — only the bride and groom.

The wedding process at the new court will only take 48 hours to get approval.

They only need to fill up an application form and attach the necessary documents at [email protected]

Couples need to pay Dhs800 online.

