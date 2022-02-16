Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE sees drop in daily COVID-19 cases below 1,000

The UAE has seen a drop in daily COVID-19 cases below 1,000 since the last week of December 2021.

The country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention recorded the lowest tally of infections this year, as it announced 930 cases on Tuesday, February 15 and Omicron-driven Covid-19 cases have consistently declined in the country since January 15, 2022.

The daily cases had been above the 1,000-mark since December 22 and due to the decline in new Covid-19 cases, the federal, Dubai and Sharjah governments have announced the easing of restrictions related to the pandemic.

The decline in new coronavirus cases is attributed to the aggressive vaccination drive embarked on by the government as well as UAE residents’ adherence to safety and precautionary measures against the pandemic and as of Tuesday, over 95 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 100 per cent have received at least one dose.

