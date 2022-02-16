Philippines remains in Abu Dhabi green list as of February 16

The Philippines continues to be listed in the latest release of green list issued by Abu Dhabi authorities for inbound travelers.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into the UAE Capital and covid-vaccinated travellers to Abu Dhabi from Green List countries do not need to quarantine and must take PCR tests on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport and day six of their stay.

The unvaccinated travellers from Green List countries are also exempt from quarantine, but they must take PCR tests on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport and days six and nine of their stay.

The Green List of countries, regions and territories are:

Albania

Algeria

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burma

Cambodia

Canada

China

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Netherlands

Morocco

Norway

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Seychelles

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

Yemen

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United States of America

Uzbekistan