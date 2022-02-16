Philippines remains in Abu Dhabi green list as of February 16

The Philippines continues to be listed in the latest release of green list issued by Abu Dhabi authorities for inbound travelers.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into the UAE Capital and covid-vaccinated travellers to Abu Dhabi from Green List countries do not need to quarantine and must take PCR tests on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport and day six of their stay.
The unvaccinated travellers from Green List countries are also exempt from quarantine, but they must take PCR tests on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport and days six and nine of their stay.
The Green List of countries, regions and territories are:
Albania
Algeria
Advertisement
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burma
Cambodia
Canada
China
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Netherlands
Morocco
Norway
Oman
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Seychelles
Taiwan, Province of China
Tajikistan
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkey
Yemen
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United States of America
Uzbekistan