Pacquiao supports return of ABS-CBN franchise

Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao says that he will support the franchise renewal bid of ABS-CBN should he win the presidency in the May 2022 polls.

“Susuportahan ko po. At yung press freedom importante po yan sa ating mga Pilipino,” Pacquiao said in an interview with the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines.

Pacquiao cited a part of the Constitution that guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

“No law shall be passed abridging the freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances,” he said.

70 lawmakers voted against the franchise renewal of the Kapamilya network that affected 11,000 jobs in the middle of a raging pandemic.

Malacañang denies hand in the non-renewal but President Rodrigo Duterte repeatedly threatened the network over an election-related issue.