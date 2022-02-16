Locsin assures no Filipino will be harmed in Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Jr. assured Filipinos that they are doing what they can to ensure their safety in Ukraine.

“Rest assured Filipinos in Ukraine will come to no harm; I will be on top of it personally. I’m done in Cambodia in 2 days; then ASEAN-EU in Paris by 19th. That’s close enough to Ukraine to effect their safe passage out,” Locsin said in a tweet.

Locsin said that he is now coordinating with other officials to ensure the safe passage of Filipinos out of the eastern European country.

“It will be a land journey to the closest border; I expect the Americans to keep watch as they did and more discreetly in Libyan evacuations and rescues. This is when we know who are our friends and who are just crybabies,” Locsin said.

The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw said that some 380 Filipinos are living and working in Ukraine.