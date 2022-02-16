Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Locsin assures no Filipino will be harmed in Ukraine

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Jr. assured Filipinos that they are doing what they can to ensure their safety in Ukraine.

“Rest assured Filipinos in Ukraine will come to no harm; I will be on top of it personally. I’m done in Cambodia in 2 days; then ASEAN-EU in Paris by 19th. That’s close enough to Ukraine to effect their safe passage out,” Locsin said in a tweet.

RELATED STORY: Philippines all set for emergency evacuation of 380 Filipinos from Ukraine

Locsin said that he is now coordinating with other officials to ensure the safe passage of Filipinos out of the eastern European country.

“It will be a land journey to the closest border; I expect the Americans to keep watch as they did and more discreetly in Libyan evacuations and rescues. This is when we know who are our friends and who are just crybabies,” Locsin said.

The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw said that some 380 Filipinos are living and working in Ukraine.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Abu Dhabi International Airport

Philippines remains in Abu Dhabi green list as of February 16

4 hours ago
Michelle Dee vies for Miss Universe Philippines crown

Ex-Miss World Michelle Dee vies for Miss Universe Philippines crown

5 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Man faces AED 1,100 fine in Fujairah for spreading rumors about colleague

5 hours ago
covid 19 vaccination philippines

Philippines back to ‘low-risk’ category due to decline in COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button