KNOW THE LAW: Forging online documents to attract up to AED 750,000 fine in UAE

Forging online documents will attract AED 750,000 fine in the UAE.

The measure was outlined by the UAE Public Prosecution (PP) through a post on its social media accounts.

Under Article 14 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes falsification of any of the electronic documents of the Federal or Local Government, or federal or local public authorities or organisations shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or a fine ranging between AED 150,000 and AED 750,000.

Also, whoever knowingly uses the falsified electronic document shall be sentenced to the penalty prescribed for the offence of falsification.

