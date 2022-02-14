Robredo, Lacson, Pacquiao, Moreno will not attend SMNI debate

Four presidential aspirants will not be attending the debate organized by the television network SMNI.

SMNI is owned by Davao-based religious leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. The pastor is currently indicted with sexual abuse cases in the United States and currently among FBI’s Most Wanted list.

The campaign team of Moreno says that the Manila Mayor has already scheduled a campaign event in Samar which was previously postponed due to bad weather.

“No, he and Doc Willie along with the senate slate are on a swing of the Samar provinces until the morning of the 16th. That was scheduled before but cancelled due to bad weather. He is visiting his mother’s hometown of Allen in Northern Samar tomorrow,” campaign manager Lito Banayo sai.

Robredo on the other hand said that while she does not back down any fora or event, she already made prior commitment to Panay island.

“Leni Robredo has a proven track record of attending debates and interviews regardless of the personal histories or affiliations of its sponsors. Unfortunately, the VP already has a long standing commitment to meet with leaders and supporters in Panay Island on the date this event was scheduled. She will be unable to attend this privately sponsored event, but will definitely be present for all the upcoming COMELEC sponsored and accredited debates,” her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said.

Lacson for his part said that it is pointless to join a debate when its owner already endorsed a specific candidate.

“With all due respect and giving regard to common sense, SP Tito Sotto and I are skipping the SMNI debates. The network’s chairman, Pastor Quiboloy has already openly endorsed his preferred presidential and vice presidential candidates,” Lacson said in a tweet.

Pacquiao said that he is declining the debate due to the cases he is facing in the U.S.

“As much as I would like to participate in every debate and public forum related to my bid for the presidency, I am compelled to decline the invitation of SMNI, which is owned by Apollo Quibuloy, who, according to the US government, has molested and abused children. I cannot, in good conscience, be part of any activity organized by a man wanted for detestable crimes and who unconscionably used the name of the Lord in vain for religious scams,” Pacquiao said.

“Maliban dito ay may nakabinbin po kaming cyber-libel case kay Quibuloy kaya mas mabuting tanggihan ang imbitasyon ng SMNI para hindi mabigyan ito ng anumang kahulugan na maaaring makaapekto sa aming kaso,” he added.

So far only Bongbong Marcos and Leody De Guzman have confirmed their attendance.

Marcos went viral again after decling to attend a CNN Philippines presidential debate where 9 candidates are expected to attend.