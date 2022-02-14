Most Filipinos choose health over love or money – SWS

Majority of Filipinos choose good health over love and money, according to latest survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey, conducted between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16, 2021, pointed out that 57 percent of the respondents chose health while 31 percent picked love, and 11 percent picked money.

More than half of Filipinos said they would choose good health over love and money if they were to pick “only one of the following,” said the SWS survey, which was released on February 14 to coincide with Valentine’s Day.

Preference for health fell by 13 percent compared to December 2019. Meanwhile, preference for love and money rose by 8 and 4 percent respectively.

The survey also highlighted that 84 percent of the respondents said that they are more attracted to a person’s brain than body, while 15 percent said the opposite.

Overall, 60 percent of women prefer good health over love and money, while 54 percent of men share the same view, the survey suggested.

Attraction to a person’s intelligence was higher among women at 88 percent, compared with 81 percent among men.

Among women who prefer brains over the body, the highest proportion, at 90 percent, was among single women, followed by women with live-in partners at 89 percent, and married women at 86 percent.

About 53 percent of Filipinos believe that their love life is “very happy,” while 28 percent opined that it “could be happier,” and 18 percent of the respondents did not have a love life.

Since 2002, around half of adult Filipinos were recorded to have a very happy love life, ranging from the record-low 46 percent in 2004 to the record-high 59 percent in 2011.

The survey, involving in-person interviews with 1,440 adults, has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.6 percent.